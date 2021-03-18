What Is Navya Naveli Nanda's Boyfriend's Name? Know Everything About Him

Shweta Bachchan's elder daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur and founder of a health sector venture called Aara Health. Navya Nanda has also started her own new venture called Project Naveli which aims at building a gender-neutral world. For the people wondering about Navya Naveli Nanda's boyfriend's name, here's everything you need to know.

What is Navya Naveli Nanda's boyfriend's name?

Navya Naveli Nanda gained her education at Sevenoaks School in London. According to a report by Stars Unfolded, Navya Nanda's rumored boyfriend's name is Mizaan Jaffrey. Mizaan Jaffrey is 29 years old and is an actor by profession. He made his acting debut in 2019 in the movie Malaal. The actor is the son of the popular comedian and actor Javed Jaffrey.

Navya Naveli Nanda in 2015 gave her name for participation in the ball event called Le Bal Des Debutantes in Paris. However, she could not attend that event because of the terror attacks that happened a few days previously. She has a keen interest in playing piano and she usually shares photos about it on social media. Navya Nanda started a project called the Project Naveli which helps in spreading awareness regarding the stigmatized feminine health issues and which also focuses on reducing the gender gap in India by providing women with access to opportunities and resources for their empowerment.

Navya Naveli Nanda's social media presence

Navya Naveli Nanda is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. She recently shared a photo with her family on the occasion of the birthday of her parents. In the photo, Navya's father Nikhil Nanda, her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her brother Agastya Nanda can be seen together. In the caption, she wrote, "happy birthday mom & dad nothing better than you". Check out Navya Nanda's post below.

Several celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Neetu Kapoor, and Anita Shroff also commented on Navya Naveli's post. Several fans showered their love through emojis while several others also wished Navya's parents a very happy birthday. Check out some of the reactions from Navya's post below.

