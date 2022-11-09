What Is Vestibular Hypofuction? A Condition That Varun Dhawan Has Been Diagnosed With

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he is battling a condition named Vestibular Hypofunction. As the actor opened up about his condition, many fans reached out to him to confirm if he was doing better. Dhawan shared his health update and penned a note of gratitude to thank his fans for their love and concern. Here are all the details about Vestibular Hypofunction.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

Vestibular Hypofunction is a condition that affects an individual's balance. This imbalance is caused by the inner ear, which is a complex system of cartilage, bone, and a network of semi-circular canals. These canals are filled with fluid and their pattern changes with movements. A sensor in the ear sends a message to the brain about the changes, which reacts in order to provide an individual with a sense of balance. But, when the sensor fails to send the message, which can be because of infection, clots, plaques or trauma injury, an individual experiences being off-balance, falling, and even feeling dizzy.

However, this condition is usually temporary and one can even fully recover in a few weeks. According to Dr Sameer Joshi, Prof and HOD of ENT at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, detecting the cause of the condition is very important for recovery. Some ENT specialists also suggest that imbalance is created in the balance organs in this condition due to a viral infection, but there could be some other reasons too.

Symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction

According to several ENT specialists, dizziness, vertigo, nausea, and poor balance are the common symptoms of Vestibular Hypofunction. However, some individuals may experience difficulty walking in busy or crowded places. Other symptoms, such as vomiting, inability to maintain posture, and difficulty in walking in darker places, of the condition depend on the cause.

For the condition's treatment, physiotherapy has been proven beneficial. It helps in managing the symptoms and also regaining balance. Regular exercising also helps in the recovery of the balancing system. The patient's balance can return to normal with a dedicated physiotherapy routine. This routine needs to be formulated according to the patient's condition.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn