What Is 'Vulgar'?: The Kashmir Files Actor Puneet Issar Hits Back | EXCLUSIVE

IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's recent remarks on The Kashmir Files being a 'vulgar and propoganda' film has sparked a furore online, with many slamming the Israeli filmmaker. After the film's lead star and senior actor Anupam Kher called out Lapid for his comments, The Kashmir Files actor Puneet Issar expressed shock at Lapid's "shameful remarks", mentioning that "it's a really sad thing" which should be "condemned wholeheartedly."

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, Issar said it's "appalling" to see such a statement coming from a responsible person of that stature. The actor spoke about a 'dangerous cabal' working in the entertainment industry which has undermined filmmakers who strive to unleash the truth.

The Kashmir Files actor Puneet Issar hits out at Nadav Lapid

"I am totally shocked and appalled by how could a responsible person of that stature could pass a comment that it's a 'vulgar or propaganda film'. Being a Jew himself, have you forgotten the genocide six lakh Jews had to go through at the hands of Germans in the World War? I need to understand, 'Schindler's List' or 'The Great Escape', these amazing films were made which have won Oscars, about the horrors that Jews had to face during the holocaust, was that propaganda? Was that vulgar?" the actor asked.

Puneet added that he would've still given Nadav Lapid the benefit of doubt if he gave his personal take on the film, however, the actor said that the Israeli filmmaker has been made a "scapegoat" and words have been "filled in his mouth by Indian Lutyens." Issar continued, "I will tell you one thing. This is a big nexus. There's a big, dangerous cabal working in our film industry for the past so many years which undermined small filmmakers who are there to speak the truth. So it's a very shameful comment by any responsible person like this."

Puneet Issar further stated, "This man has just been a mouthpiece. He has been made a scapegoat. Words have been filled in his mouth by our Indian Lutyens that please speak like this. He called it a vulgar film, has he seen the film? What is vulgar about it? So, this is a very sad thing and this should be condemned wholeheartedly."

IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid calls The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda, vulgar' film

Delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked” to see a movie "inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition" being presented at the festival. He further called it "propaganda" without elaborating on the reason.

