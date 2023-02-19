What Kartik Aaryan Said About His Viral Pics With Sara Ali Khan, Crush On Kriti Sanon?

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his photos with Sara Ali Khan that went viral during Valentine's week. The actors were spotted together in Udaipur on the occasion of Propose Day. Fans of the rumoured exes were excited to see them together. Now, the actor has clarified that their recent meeting was just a coincidence. He also shed some light on his equation with Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Shehzada actor talked about his pictures with Sara and said, "We happened to be at the same place. So someone took out photos from there. There were a lot of people who's were clicking our photos. I was surprised that only one or two photos went viral."

For the unversed, rumoured exes Kartik and Sara were seen chatting in the viral photos. They looked comfortable in each other's company. While the Luka Chuppi actor sported a white T-shirt teamed with a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Kedarnath star donned a white crop top that she wore with a black bralette and black biker shorts.

See the viral photos here:

https://twitter.com/AlwaysSartik/status/1623378167607222273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1623378167607222273%7Ctwgr%5Ee29411a5e3eb3807ce76d698f00c3010a942dea6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.republicworld.com%2Fentertainment-news%2Fbollywood-news%2Fkartik-aaryan-and-sara-ali-khan-snapped-during-valentines-week-fans-react-articleshow.html

Does Kartik Aaryan have a crush on Kriti Sanon?

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon share a good bond. The duo was paired up for Luka Chuppi in 2019 and ever since, their fans have lovingly shipped them as 'Kariti'. The chemistry between the two sparked dating rumours. In the same interview, the actor opened up about his equation with Kriti. When asked if he has a crush on the actress, Kartik said that they are "just friends". However, Siddharth and the fans seemed to be in disagreement with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's reply.