What Prompted Imtiaz Ali Towards Media & Storytelling? Director Reveals Intriguing Secret

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, recently went back in time to reminisce about his childhood days which, in a way, prompted him towards storytelling. In a recent interview with Netflix India, Imtiaz traced the time back to uncover the deep-rooted passion of cinema which was illuminated inside him when he was in 9th grade. While doing so, the ace filmmaker also unveiled the name of the character which paved a boon in his life.

What prompted Imtiaz Ali towards media and Storytelling?

During his interaction, Imtiaz said that a lot of things that have happened in his life are a mere outcome of fortunate accidents. One of them being, him getting selected to play the role of Aladdin when he was just in 9th Grade. The filmmaker added that he was made to sing, act and dance, all together at once. All the passion for theatres and cinema thus endeavoured inside him with the thought of him being on stage. That became a life-turning moment of Imtiaz’s life which encouraged him to participate in media and storytelling.

I think that lots of things in my life have happened like accidents. And one of them was that I was asked to do a school play when I was in the 9th grade. I was chosen to be Aladdin, who had to sing and dance and act. I think the background of filmy-ness that I had and all of what I had seen everything helped me and I was very fascinated by the fact that I’d be on stage. I think that really began the process of doing, participating in the media and in storytelling for me.

Imtiaz Ali’s professional front

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali’s last movie that hit the cinema houses was Love Aaj Kal. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, the film was a spiritual successor of the 2009 movie of the same name. The original version of the film starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone. Apart from him, he also co-wrote the script of the Netflix released crime-drama web series She.

