'What The Heck': Twinkle Khanna Hilariously Describes Marriage Life With Akshay Kumar

One of the most beloved Bollywood couples, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, treated their fans with a glimpse into their lively marriage. Known for being an avid social media user, the 47-year-old Twinkle Khanna does not shy away from flaunting her love for her husband and kids. This time, she provided a real representation of the life of a married couple and the seamless yet adorable transition from 'Jab We Met' to 'What The Heck!'.

Twinkle Khanna shares 'representation of most marriages'

Taking to her Instagram, the actress uploaded a series of pictures documenting the lively conversation between her and Akshay Kumar on their coffee date. Twinkle informed her fans that the picture was taken by her niece and it was a perfect representation of most marriages. In the pictures, Twinkle and Akshay chatted away animatedly, however, in the last picture, the former was seen about to playfully smack Akshay. She wrote,

''My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck! #marriagediaries #bestfriends''

Netizens' reaction to the post

Fans could not help but enjoy the series of pictures that portrayed the playful banter between the couple. Actor Huma Qureshi had a difficult time controlling her laughter as she dropped multiple laughing emojis under the post. One fan poked fun at the last picture by commenting, ''Last one is the best! from reel to real.''

More on Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

The couple got married in 2001 and share two kids, namely Aarav and Nitara Kumar. Twinkle Khanna is known for sharing videos and pictures of her family on Instagram as she recently wished her nine-year-old daughter Nitra on her birthday by penning a doting message.

On the work front, Twinkle has remained absent from the big screen, while Akshay Kumar has multiple releases lined up for the upcoming years.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna