The upcoming comedy film Hello Charlie is all set to release tomorrow, on April 9, in India via Amazon Prime Video. The trailer for the upcoming film was launched on March 22, 2021, via Prime Video's official Youtube account. Hello Charlie's upcoming release via an OTT platform has many fans asking the question: What time does Hello Charlie release on Amazon Prime Video? Here's all you need to know.

What time does Hello Charlie release on Amazon Prime Video?

While the Hello Charlie release date is set for tomorrow, April 9, the filmmakers or Prime Video have not announced the time of release for the upcoming film. However, Amazon Prime Video releases all its shows at 12 am GMT which is 5:30 am in Indian Standard Time. It is also possible that Prime Video will release the film at 12am IST on the day of its release, as it has done sometimes in the past. Viewers will simply have to check the Hello Charlie release time on the website and confirm for themselves.

Hello Charlie cast

Hello Charlie stars Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain and debutante Shlokka Pandit in the lead roles, with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. Jackie Shroff stars as M. D. Makwana, who is a wanted fraudster. He disguises himself as Toto, the gorilla, to escape the law. Aadar Jain stars as Chirag Rastogi aka Charlie, a young man who is assigned the task of escorting Toto (a disguised Makwana), to the circus. Debutante Shlokka Pandit plays the character of a circus acrobat slash dancer who joins Charlie on his assignment. Elnaaz Norouzi plays a model while Rajpal Yadav plays a forest ranger in the film.

Hello Charlie plot

Hello Charlie is an adventure comedy film. The film revolves around the protagonist, Charlie, played by Aadar Jain, being assigned the task of transporting a gorilla named Toto from Mumbai to Diu. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse of how a billionaire, played by Jackie Shroff, and his adventures in a gorilla costume lead to a comedy of errors. Charlie and the gorilla also seem to encounter some hilarious characters on the way. Since Jackie Shroff’s character seems to be inside the gorilla costume through most of the movie, actor Rajpal Yadav brings out the comic elements with his impeccable comic timing.

Image source - Still from Hello Charlie trailer