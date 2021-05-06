What Time Does 'Milestone' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Ivan Ayr Directorial

Milestone tells the story of a truck driver who is trying to cope with the tragic death of his wife. It is directed by Ivan Ayr. Milestone aka Meel Patthar starring Suvinder Vicky as Ghalib and Lakshvir Saran as Pash is releasing on Netflix on May 7, 2021. Read ahead to find out what time does Milestone release on Netflix.

What time does Milestone release on Netflix?

Netflix generally releases its movies and shows at 12:00 am Pacific Time, which means Milestone will also release at midnight of May 7. The Indian audience can watch the film at 12:30 pm IST. In the UK, it will release at 8 am BST, whereas it will release at 2 am according to the CDT. Since the movie is licensed by Netflix, and not its original title, it will release at the same time all over the world, except that the timing will differ according to the timezone in each country.

A look at the accolades for Milestone

The movie was released in 2020 at several international film festivals where it won critical acclaim and awards. Suvinder Vicky won the Best Performer Award in the Asian feature film category whereas the film won the Best Film award at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2020. The film was also screened at the 25th Busan International Film Festival and the Pingyao International Film Festival as well. It has received a largely positive review from the critics and most of them have given it a minimum three-star rating out of five.

The cast of Milestone aka Meel Patthar

The cast of Milestone consists of two main characters Ghalib and Pash played by Suvinder Vicky and Lakshvir Saran, respectively. Suvinder Vicky is known for his roles in movies like Udta Punjab and Kesari. On the other hand, Lakshvir Saran is making his feature debut with Milestone and will be soon in the upcoming Netflix Original Finding Anamika which stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead role and marks her web debut. The director of the film Ivan Ayr is known for his first short film Lost and Found.

