What Time Does 'Nail Polish' Release On Zee5? All About The Courtroom Starrer

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is known for his roles in Aankhen, Ek Ajnabee, Rock On!!, Raajneeti, Daddy, and Rock On 2, to name a few. The actor is now set to feature in his latest Zee5 original film called Nail Polish. A Bhargava Krishna-directorial, Nail Polish is a courtroom thriller that will release digitally on Zee5. The plot follows a murder trial and features Rampal in the lead role of a defence lawyer. Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari play other crucial roles in the film. Read on to know "What time does Nail Polish release on Zee5?"

What time does Nail Polish release on Zee5?

Nail Polish release date 2020 is scheduled on January 1, 2021. ZEE5 is known to release all their shows and movies at midnight according to IST. Following the same pattern, Nail Polish release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 29, 2020. This means that the viewers around the globe will be able to watch Nail Polish on ZEE5 within a few hours from now. The audience is advised to keep a tab on the official website of the ZEE5 and ALT Balaji to know when the show will be dropping on the OTT platforms.

Nail Polish on Zee5

Nail Polish movie is all set to premiere on the New Year on January 1, 2021. Directed by ‘Bugs’ Bhargava Krishna, the series, which also stars Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles apart from Arjun Rampal. The movie follows a murder trial that also weaves in the discovery part of the plot into its narrative. Nail Polish is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions, and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.

Arjun Rampal who is known for his performances in 2006’s Don and portraying Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om as well as Joe Mascarenhas in Rock On! is now featuring in the OTT movie. The actor is pretty new to the OTT platform and apart from his Zee5 series called The Final Call, Nail Polish is his second project on the web platform.

Arjun Rampal is also set to feature in a comedy flick titled Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan. The film was initially expected to release in September 2020 but the release date has now been pushed ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is directed by Rajiv S Ruia and features actors like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

