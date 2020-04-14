What To Watch On Zee 5? Here Are Top 5 Patriotic Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

There have been many movies made on patriotism in Bollywood over the years. Some have become major commercial successes while many have also received critical acclaim. Read on to know more about patriotic movies on Zee 5 that you can watch during the lockdown:



Patriotic movies to binge-watch during the lockdown on Zee 5:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a feature film starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Mohit Raina. The movie released in the year 2019 revolves around the events of the surgical strike piloted by the Indian army on suspected Pakistani militants in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack on an Indian army brigade headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a must-watch patriotic movie.

Parmanu

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the true story of India’s 1998 Pokhran nuclear test. That nuclear test led to India’s acknowledgment as a full-fledged nuclear state. Parmanu movie stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani in the lead roles along with Anuja Sathe, Aditya Hitkari, Yogendra Tiku, and Zachary Coffin.

Paltan

Paltan is an action drama film starring Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane and Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead roles. This 2018 action-war film, directed by J.P. Dutta, is set in 1967. It is about the Nathu La and Cho La clashes that took place in the Sikkim border.

The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister is another acclaimed movie. It stars Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert and Aahana Kumra in the pivotal characters of the film. The story of the movie explores Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Lakshya

Lakshya is a coming-of-age action-war film, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. It tells the story of Major Karan Shergill’s life journey from being just another college goer to the being a Captain in the Indian Armed Forces, who fights a significant war. The film is a Farhan Akhtar-directorial and is considered by critics as one of the best patriotic movies to watch.

