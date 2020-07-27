Kareena Kapoor Khan's Binge-watch To PeeCee's Celebration, A Look At B-Town Divas' Weekend

Even during the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities do not fail to entertain their fans during the weekends. While Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her weekend binge-watching Friends, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 20 years in the entertainment industry. Check out what Bollywood divas were up to this weekend, July 25 - July 26.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her weekend watching popular sitcom Friends on her iPad while feasting on the ‘best burger’ made by producer Rhea Kapoor. On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram shared a video. Here, she is seen wearing polka-dotted pajamas with her iPad in front of her and headphones on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post as: "Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰ Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended) â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¦µðŸ»ðŸ¦µðŸ»ðŸ¦µðŸ»ðŸ¦µðŸ»ðŸ¦µðŸ»ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯

Love you ðŸ˜‰".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stared a celebratory series on Instagram to mark her 20 years in the entertainment industry. This weekend, she celebrated the first milestone moment of her life. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the moment when she won the Miss India pageant in 2000. Later that year, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. The actor Instagrammed a video, which records her reactions while going through throwback videos and photos from the pageant.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

During the weekend, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted sharing a countdown video to her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday. Sonam posted an IGTV video where she can be seen talking about the countdown, which will continue for the next seven days until her husband's birthday.

In this video, she shared Anand’s 5 favourite cities. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja captioned the post as, "I’m fairly confident about this one; over the years we’ve had several chats about places that feel like home, and the ones that are memorable to us. I’d say our choices are pretty similar, for different reasons of course—so I hope I’ve got these right, @anandahuja ! I love you, and I’m so excited for your birthday."

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar spent her weekend making a DIY makeup video for her fans and followers. She shared an IGTV video of her donning a perfect party makeup look. She wrote, "It’s all about being creative ðŸ­". Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's makeup routine video.

Disha Patani

Image Source: Disha Patani Instagram Stories

Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the view from her house. Here, you can see a beach view from her window with a white dreamcatcher hanging on her window slide. Check out Disha Patani's Instagram.

