Saif Reveals What He'd Do If He, Taimur, & Ibrahim End Up Fancying The Same Girl At A Club

Saif Ali Khan's humour always leaves fans in splits and that is exactly what happened when the actor answered some questions at the song launch of his next film 'Jawaani Jaaneman.' A reporter asked the star what would he do if he goes clubbing with his sons — Taimur and Ibrahim — and end up liking the same girl?

To this, Saif answered, "Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me so I don't know if I can do that with him.

He added, "I’ll leave girls and pubs to Ibrahim and will probably stay at home & read to Taimur, I am an old man now just pretending to be cool." Saif Ali Khan was the highlight at the event with his quirky and humorous answers that left everyone chuckling.

So is he afraid of getting older? The actor at the 'Galla Kar Di' song launch said, "You have to be young at heart, you have to be good. I don't want to be very young, I don't want to be old either. But I am happy... Till the time, I am getting work I am okay."

He added, "When I retire, I will retire, will chill. I like this idea of having some time for making money, some time to relax. There is a time for everything in life. And when that comes I will find other things to do, I will be very happy."

'Jawaani Jaaneman' along with Saif Ali Khan stars Tabu in the lead role and marks the debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla in Bollywood. Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jay Shewakramani, director Nitin Kakkar, and singer Jazzy B were present at the event. The movie will release on January 31, 2020.

