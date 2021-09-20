'What’s In My Head?': Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Note On Instagram; Tahira Is All Hearts

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a complete package of talent. From singing various melodies to his ace acting skills, he never fails to win hearts. The actor also has a keen interest in literature and writing. He often shares his thoughts with his millions of fans on social media. He recently penned what was 'in his head' on Instagram and got a loving reaction from his wife, Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle to share his thoughts. The Vicky Donor actor posted a photo of him wearing a maroon full-sleeved t-shirt. He gave a thoughtful expression to the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "What’s in my head? Only I can hear. Sometimes I give that expression which translates everything whatever is there in my head. Then I absurdly make an apologetic face to nullify that stark expression. So what’s in my head? Or on my face? Or in my heart? Nothing deep. Just peripheral. Creamy cake. Cheesy poems. Easy songs. Worldly wrongs". Ayushmann Khurrana's words caught the attention of his filmmaker wife, Tahira Kashyap. Tahira dropped a red heart in the comment section while reacting to the post.

Another piece of writing by Ayushmann Khurrana

Last month, the Doctor G actor posted a monochrome photo of himself wearing a shirt and a bowtie. The Dream Girl actor gave another serious expression and introduced his fans to another piece of writing. He wrote, "Mom, your son had caught the golden sun. But he let it go. He’s a reluctant owner of that archlight and the pedestal of this magical world. He loves black and white. And more than that he believes in grey. Loves nostalgia. Goes haywire with the mirth of a distant past. Lingers in the parallel worlds and its illogical imaginary possibilities. He’s an artiste and always in a dilemma. He’s trying. Trying to be responsible. He’s a work in progress.". Tahira Kashyap was again ready to shower love on her husband as she dropped the heart emoji in the comment section. Mouni Roy also reacted to the post and wrote, "Art & the artist intertwined, caption🙌".

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has several films lined up for release. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming campus drama Doctor G. He will also star in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

