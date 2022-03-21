Veteran Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is one of the most sought after actors in the film fraternity. From making her debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat to giving blockbusters like Bunty Aur Bubly, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zara and many more, the actor knows how to ace any role irrespective of the film. Despite having the finest acting skills, Rani was often criticized for her voice due to which she was not allowed to dub in the past. On Rani Mukerji's birthday, let us recall an incident when her Ghulam co-star Aamir Khan did not accept her voice.

Rani Mukerji recalls Aamir Khan not on board with her dubbing for Ghulam

Now known for her unique voice, Rani Mukerji shared back in 2018 that Aamir Khan, Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were not on board with the actor dubbing for herself in the acclaimed film. During a conversation with Mid-day, Rani told that she felt that she did not have the shrill, nice and beautiful voice like other heroines used to in those days. Stating that Aamir told her back then that Sridevi's voice was also dubbed in many films, the Hichki actor accepted, saying that she did not have a choice as she was a newcomer. Not just this, the PK actor even gave a piece of advice to her saying, "We should do anything for the betterment of the film."

When Aamir admitted making mistake for dubbing Rani's voice in Ghulam

After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released, Rani opened up on the incident, saying that Aamir later called her and admitted that they made a huge mistake by dubbing her voice, terming her voice as 'really good'. The Saawariya fame quipped that it was a really amazing moment, saying, "The fact that he called and said that they had made a mistake was a big thing for me as a newcomer."

Rani Mukerji opens up on Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

On her 44th birthday today, the actor got candid about her upcoming film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and revealed why the film holds a special place in her heart. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up that she was quite emotionally invested in the film so that she could connect well with the story and the character she is playing in it. She told the leading daily that these kinds of stories are the ones that she feels need to be told and she is hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian, the way it did for her and her team.

Image: Instagram/@artcinemaceleb