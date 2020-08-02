When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Revealed How Aaradhya Mistook Ranbir For Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor won many hearts after appearing together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. A few years back, in an interview with an entertainment magazine, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once narrated an incident in which she revealed how her daughter Aaradhya once mistook Ranbir Kapoor for father Abhishek on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Keep reading to know more:

When Aaradhya mistook Ranbir for her father

Talking about the same, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that they were shooting when she FaceTimed Aaradhya. Seeing Ranbir on the phone, Aaradhya gave Ranbir a very cute smile as if she knew Ranbir well. And one day, she just ran into his arms. Narrating the incident, Aishwarya revealed that as Ranbir was wearing his jacket and cap like Abhishek Bachchan and he was also sporting a stubble, Aaradhya got confused and mistook him for Abhishek. She hugged and Ranbir was pleasantly surprised.

Aishwarya further revealed that Hiroo Johar then asked Aaradhya if she thought Ranbir was her father and the little girl innocently replied affirmatively. Aishwarya further said in the interview that since that day, Aaradhya became a bit shy around him. Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan also teased Ranbir and said her daughter was having a crush on him.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor worked as co-stars for the first time in 2016 released film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Speaking about the experience of working with Aishwarya, Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with a entertainment portal had said that the experience was great. He had also teased her by stating which actor wouldn’t want to romance her. He had further said that it was a "historic moment" in his career when the director told him that he would be casting her opposite him. He continued by stating that he thought Aishwarya would say no and wouldn’t act with him. He had also revealed that they had been friends since quite a long time. The young actor had also added that when Aishwarya got married to Abhishek, he spent a lot of time with the couple during those days.

