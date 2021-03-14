When Aditi Rao Hydari Explained Why She Loved The Food Of South Indian Film Industry

Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently gave a stellar performance in the Netflix film, The Girl on the Train, alongside Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary and Kirti Kulhari, which released just last month on February 26. Aditi made an appearance on Starry Meals with Janice last year in 2020 where the actress talked about many things while eating her favourite food.

In the 'quick bites with Janice' part of the interview, Aditi was asked, "what's the one thing you hate about 'set ka khana' (food on sets)?". To which the actress responded that she did not like the fact that everything had "soda in it" and "it all tasted the same". READ | When Aditi Rao Hydari hilariously answered how to tell someone they had bad breath

Aditi went on to talk more about the food on the sets of south Indian films, mentioning how it was "different". She had continued to describe the food saying how it was all very spicy which the actress seemed to enjoy. She had also mentioned how working on the sets on Telugu movies would see food has a lot of "chutneys" and "pudis" (another kind of chutney from Andhra Pradesh). Aditi had also mentioned how she "loved the breakfast" because there were always so many choices available. Aditi had also told Janice that she "could eat 'idli' for breakfast, lunch and dinner".

More about Aditi Rao Hydari's interview

Aditi Rao Hydari's videos often feature the actress speaking candidly about her life. In the throwback interview last year, Aditi had also talked about other things like how she became interested in acting. The actress had spoken about how she had been photographed ever since she was a child which was what made her so "comfortable" in front of the camera. She had talked about how her aunt was in Cambridge and her friends would always click photos of her. She had also mentioned how she became interested in dancing which the actress felt was an "extension" of acting. In the 'quick bites with Janice' part of the interview, Aditi was also asked which co-star's tiffin she prefered to eat from while shooting. The actress spoke about working with Dhanush, and how the food made by his cook was some of the best she had eaten.

Aditi Rao Hydari on the work front

Aditi Rao Hydari has starred in Padmaavat, Psycho, Murder 3 and many more. The Psycho actress is set to appear in two more films in 2021. The actress will appear in the Tamil romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi is also set to appear next in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual action drama film Maha Samudram along with actors Sharwanand, Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel. Aditi also teamed up with Dhanush for the song Kaathodu Kaathanen, which features vocals from both actors, for the upcoming film Jail.