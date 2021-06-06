When Aditi Rao Hydari Filmed In -18°C For 'Kaatru Veliyidai': 'Never Again Will I Crib'

Aditi Rao's 2017 film Kaatru Veliyidai, helmed by Mani Ratnam, alongside Karthi Sivakumar, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Many segments in the movie were shot amid snow-clad peaks and chilly mountains. In 2020, Aditi had recalled how tough it was to shoot in -18 degrees in the Serbian sunset. While she celebrated 3 years of Kaatru Veliyidai, she also dug out an old pic with her co-star Karthi in which the duo was caught in a candid moment while posing in the cold.

When Aditi filmed in -18 degrees

In her note, she had penned, "-18 degrees in the Serbian sunset. 2 seconds before that giant coat came off. Never again will I crib about the cold or the heat. I’ll just always be grateful to be free." She went on to call the BTS moment "magical". The movie was shot in Hyderabad, Leh, Ladakh, Chennai and Belgrade. The success of the outing was such that it bagged two National Film Awards at the 65th National Film Awards event. One for AR Rahman for the Best Music Direction, and the other for Shashaa Tirupati as Best Female Playback Singer.

Speaking about her character in Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi Rao Hydari had told The Hindu that Leela, like every other Mani Ratnam heroine, was acting out of her own choice. She had remarked that it was a true love situation and that there were problems in every relationship. Aditi had gone on to call her role 'beautifully textured' and had mentioned that when people were in love, they did 'stupid things' and that they might not be logical. She had also opened up about the scenes in the snow and had revealed that she did not have any make-up on and that they used delicate, soft and hand-spun fabric which was not chiffon, but of natural texture.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies and projects

The 34-year-old will be next seen in Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal. The film is the first directorial venture of Kollywood choreographer Brindha Gopal. She is also roped in for Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram and her first look poster garnered much love and attention from fans.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KAATRU VELIYIDAI TRAILER 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.