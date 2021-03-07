When Aditi Rao Hydari Hilariously Answered How To Tell Someone They Had Bad Breath

Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently gave a stellar performance in the Netflix film, The Girl on the Train, alongside Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary and Kirti Kulhari which released just a few days ago on Feb 26. Aditi made an appearance on Starry Meals with Janice last year in 2020 where the actress talked about many things while eating her favourite food. In the 'quick bites with Janice' part of the interview, Aditi was asked a polite way to tell somebody that they have 'onion breath' to which Aditi while laughing at the question said, "there's no polite way to say it" and that "you just have to stay away".

More about Aditi Rao Hydari's 'starry meal'

Aditi Rao Hydari's videos often feature the actress speaking candidly about her life. In the throwback interview last year, Aditi talked about other things like how she became interested in acting. The actress spoke about how she had been photographed ever since she was a child which is what made her so "comfortable" in front of the camera. She talked about how her aunt was in Cambridge and her friends would always click photos of her. She also mentioned how she became interested in dancing which the actress felt was an "extension" of acting.

The actress also spoke about how she decided she wanted to be an actress when she first saw director Mani Ratnam's film, Bombay. When asked how she felt when she finally got to work with the director that made her want to be in movies, she mentioned how her belief in her dreams was "reaffirmed". Aditi answered some more questions in the 'quick bites with Janice' bit of the interview like things she disliked people doing when eating, talking about the food on set and much more.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies include Padmaavat, Psycho, Murder 3 and many more. The Padmaavat actress is set to appear in two more films in 2021. The actress will appear in the Tamil romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi is also set to appear next in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual action drama film Maha Samudram along with actors Sharwanand, Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel.

