When Aditi Rao Hydari Revealed Her Favourite Snack And What She Eats In A Day; Read

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals what she eats in a day

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her eating habits and what she ate in a day. Aditi said that she listens to her body and if she is craving chocolate she will definitely have some. The actress also revealed that she loves golgappe. As for Breakfast, Aditi said that she loves Idli and the usual South Indian breakfast. She added that she also eat eggs for her breakfast. Continuing, the actress revealed that for lunch she ate quinoa and mostly vegetarian food like daal, rice and vegetable. The Yeh Saali Zindagi actress said that for dinner she tried to mostly consume proteins and ate fish, chicken cutlets, and kebabs for dinner.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares fanart

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram and shared few drawings of her that were made by her fans. While sharing the fanart Aditi thanked her fans for all the love and support they were giving her. She was all praise her fans' talents and said that she couldn't even draw a tree. Aditi's caption read "Sending lots of love and a big thank you to all you wonderful artists. I look at your artwork in awe. I can barely draw a tree and even that you might mistake for an elephant! Thank you for your love and fan art, I always look forward to #FanArtFriday."

Aditi Rao Hydari wishes director Mani Ratnam on his birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram and wished director Mani Ratnam on his birthday. The actress shared a photo and penned down a lengthy note wishing the director. Aditi's note read "Happy happiest birthday my favouritestestestest

#ManiSir. To many many endless years of making movies, your infectious energy, good health, happiness and golf! Thank you for being the best teacher, parent, mentor, captain.Thank you for the magic of cinema, for making me (us) enjoy every bit of the journey of making a film.Thank you always for making me believe that dreams come true. Thank you for being you. You’re the best forever."

IMAGE: ADITI RAO HYDARI'S INSTAGRAM

