When Aishwarya Rai Schooled Oprah Winfrey About Indian Culture & How To Wear A Saree

Aishwarya Rai is one of the first Indian celebrities to go overseas and represent India. From being titled as the most beautiful woman in the world to being known as one of the most influential global stars, the actor has a long list of achievements. However, her deep roots and down-to-earth nature is something that never left her. The actor has often spoken about Indian culture in her International interviews and slammed all misconceptions about her native traditions. She also taught Oprah Winfrey how to wear a saree during an interview.

Back in 2005, the actor appeared in Oprah Winfrey's show during the promotions of her Hollywood film Bride And Prejudice. The actor was welcomed by Oprah and addressed as the most beautiful woman on Earth. Before her entry to the show, Oprah gave a small glimpse about Aishwarya's work and career and mentioned various things, including Aishwarya living with her parents and her films not having a kissing scene.

Aishwarya Rai on her films not having a kissing scene

Talking about romance in Bollywood films, Oprah Winfrey asked Aishwarya Rai if kissing is a taboo in India. She also highlighted how Bollywood films usually have a song whenever things get heated up between a couple. In her answer, Aishwarya Rai clarified kissing is not a familiar sight in India. She added that people kiss, but it does not happen around a street corner as it is more of a private expression of emotion for Indians.

Later in the interview, Aishwarya also revealed her living with her family has been a topic of discussion in the west. Oprah agreed with her and highlighted how American parents kick their children out when they are 30. In her answer, Aishwarya said, "In India, it's more about the family, about living together and remaining connected and that is probably the most beautiful and special thing." Aishwarya Rai also explained the concept of arranged marriage in India and called it a dating service in which the parents of two individuals study each other's background and arrange a meeting.

At last, Aishwarya Rai also taught Oprah how to wear a saree. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star brought a pink and white-coloured saree and helped Oprah in draping it. Oprah Winfrey seemingly loved the traditional attire and thanked Aishwarya for draping it for her.

Image: PTI/AP