When Akshay Kumar's Dialogues Turned Into Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Akshay Kumar is undeniably one of the best comedy kings in Bollywood, having starred in successful comedy franchises like Hera Pheri and Housefull. Apart from these two major high profile franchises, Akshay has starred and acted in various other comedic films throughout his Bollywood career. His inimitable comic timing has led to the creation of many hilarious memes that often turned viral. Take a look at some of the best memes inspired by Akki's famous dialogues.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Sooryavanshi' To Release In March Instead Of April?

Akshay Kumar's memes from Hera Pheri

One might remember the iconic dialogue from Akshay Kumar's movie Hera Pheri where he comments on Paresh Rawal's character. He says "Inke haath me sone ka katora de do, phir bhi ye bhik mangenge". The dialogue from the 2006 hit movie often pops up on social media due to the desi Twitterati and their obsession with Akki's dialogues. Take a look at what one Twitter user wrote.

When you gift her a new mobile phone and she says "isme recharge kara do na babu". pic.twitter.com/t0IQkfq4lF — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) October 30, 2018

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Terms Pulwama Martyrs 'Bharat Ke Veer', Lata Mangeshkar, Others Honour Jawans

Akshay Kumar's memes from Kesari

Even Akshay Kumar's latest patriotic movie Kesari was not spared by the creative meme makers. Take a look at these memes where one user has brought Ajay Devgn into the story and collated it with Akshay's Kesari dialogues. Ajay Devgn actually advertised for a pan masala brand where he said "Bolo Zubaan Kesari". Take a look at the tweet to know what the hype is about.

One Twitter user even mixed up Akki's Hera Pheri dialogue with Kesari's dialogue. Take a look at this hilarious creative.

ALSO READ| Best Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Costarred With The Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan

Akshay Kumar memes from Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal starred an ensemble cast of women actors in the film. The movie showcased the journey of how the Mission Mars program was carried out successfully. This specific tweet amalgamates the plight of backbenchers during exams with Akki's dialogue. While in the second tweet, the Twitter user depicts how one feels after appearing for their exam and the response is in the form of Akki's dialogue from Mission Mangal.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Asks For 'suggestions' After Wifey Twinkle Khanna Pulls Up A Prank On Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.