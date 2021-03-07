When Alaya F Turned Up The Heat With Her Killer Moves On Divine's 'Mirchi'; Watch

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 flick titled, Jawaani Jaaneman, loves to entertain her fans and followers by sharing content on her fitness, beauty, food and dance moves. Through her Insta posts, the actor often gives a sneak-peek into her contemporary dance sessions. Here’s a look at when Alaya soared the temperature with her killer moves on the tunes of Mirchi, sung by rapper Divine.

Alaya F's sneak-peek into her dance class

On October 23, 2021, Alaya took to her official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her dance class. In the video, Alaya can be seen dancing with her trainer on the song Mirchi and sported a printed sports bra, which she paired with denim shorts. Flaunting her toned abs, she added a pair of hoop earrings and white coloured Gucci sneakers. She went for subtle makeup and wore nude coloured lipstick. Alaya kept her hair open to complete her look. Nailing the dance moves with the beats of the song, she captioned the video as, “Just some dance class fun”.

As soon as Alaya F's videos were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Your smile is your real power”. Another one wrote, “Burning the dance floor” with a fire emoji. A netizen commented, “So hot” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one commented, “Amazing dance moves” with OK gesture and a pair of fire emoticons.

Alaya F is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, on February 27, 2021, the actor shared a picture with the director Punit Malhotra. In the picture, she can be seen donning a peach coloured crop hoodie which she paired with denim jeans. Punit sported a grey tank and light olive coloured shirt. Posing together, the duo flaunted their genuine smiles while looking into the camera. As for the caption, Alaya penned, “Had such an amazinggg time shooting with the wonderfullll @punitdmalhotra! So excited for all of you to see it!” with a white heart.

Image Source: Alaya F's Instagram

