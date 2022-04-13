When Alia Bhatt Admitted She's 'deeply In Love' With Ranbir Kapoor; 'I Am Very Happy'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends. While glimpses from the wedding preparations have already been making rounds on social media, the Kapoor clan and other relatives were recently seen arriving at Ranbir's residence as festivities commence today.

According to media reports, the festivities will take place between April 13 to April 17, with the couple planning to throw a party for their friends post the nuptials. Alia and Ranbir's relationship goes back to 2018, when the couple made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. The two have since been vocal about their adoration for each other in several interviews, including the one where Alia admitted she's 'deeply in love' with Ranbir.

When Alia Bhatt admitted she's 'deeply in love' with Ranbir Kapoor

In a conversation with Indian Express recently, Alia spilt beans on her relationship with Ranbir, stating that there's 'nothing to hide' about it. "I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it," Bhatt mentioned.

Accepting that she's very much with Ranbir, Alia stated, "Of course I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship." She added that she's a very ‘dil wala’ person, someone who believes ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star stated that she looks up to Ranbir, and finds herself 'very comfortable' with him. In conclusion, she added, "That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it."

Meanwhile, the security has been tightened outside RK's house ahead of the duo's Haldi ceremony. Ranbir's aunt Reema Jain, as well as Kaajal Anand, were clicked arriving at his Vastu residence in Bandra.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIABHATT/ @RANBIR_KAPOOOOR)