When Alia Bhatt Said She's 'very Fortunate' To Be Around Ranbir Kapoor; Know Details

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fairytale romance will soon be culminating in marriage, with reports suggesting that the duo is set to tie the knot on April 14 at Kapoor's ancestral home in Mumbai. The lovebirds, who made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018, have come a long way since, and are often seen talking about each other in various interviews.

As the internet buzzed with their relationship rumours back in 2018, Alia mentioned that she feels "very fortunate to be around Ranbir". In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Alia reacted to the relationship speculations and mentioned that she hasn't asked Ranbir if such reports bother him.

When Alia Bhatt said she's very fortunate to be around Ranbir Kapoor

Without confirming anything about the duo, Alia said that the Barfi actor is a "very good human being", who she feels fortunate to be around.

"I haven’t asked Ranbir [if rumours bother him]. I don’t know how he feels about those rumours. He won’t feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There’s no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life," Bhatt had said.

Meanwhile, the duo's nuptials are set to take place on April 14, with the Haldi ceremony slated to happen earlier in the day, according to Hindustan Times.

Paparazzi have been keeping close tabs on the activities pertaining to the wedding, and recently captured a Sabyasachi package arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's residence. Reports have suggested that Bhatt will be donning a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day, while the veil will be designed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

The duo is also gearing up for the release of their first-ever onscreen collaboration, Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia among others in pivotal roles. Directed by the duo's close friend Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the screens on 9 September 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

(Image: @RKALOOO/Instagram)