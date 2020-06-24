Times When Amitabh Bachchan Essayed The Role Of God In The Films; See List Here

Amitabh Bachchan has played several iconic characters throughout his acting career. From playing the role of a doctor in movies like Anand to essaying the role of a police officer in Zanjeer, he has got it covered all. However, he has also played the character of God in several movies. So, here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies where he played the character of God.

Hello Brother

Helmed by Sohail Khan and co-produced by Sohail Khan and Bunty Walia, the 1999 flick features Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Rani Mukerji. The action-comedy flick is inspired by a south Indian flick titled Aayushkalam. The story revolves around a policeman named Vishal who gets shot by a wealthy businessman named Khanna.

However, his life was saved as a man donated his heart to Vishal. Vishal soon finds out that he is working according to the wishes and desires of the spirits of the donor, with aims to find out the tycoon's drug racket. Amitabh Bachchan can be heard speaking as heavenly/ God's voice in the movie.

God Tussi Great Ho

In Rumi Jaffery's directorial, God Tussi Great Ho, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sohail Khan play prominent roles. The 1999 movie revolves around the story of a man named Arun and he blames the Lord for the wrong happenings in his life.

When the Lord appears and grants him some great powers, Arun starts thinking that he can make everything better by fulfilling everyone's wishes. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of God in the movie. The unique storyline, memorable dialogues, and Big B's role as God were widely praised by the audience.

Agni Varsha

Helmed by Arjun Sanjani and produced by Kashish Bhatnagar, Agni Varsha is an epic Hindi movie that features Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Nagarjuna, Raveena Tandon, and Milind Soman. The movie revolves around the story of two priests, Yavakri and Parvasu who are each other's rivals and they both try to appease Indra.

Things take a turn as all their works result in treachery and slaughter and destruction of life. Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of Devraj, who is a Vedic God in the flick. The various aspects including the dance sequences and Big B's role as God are highlights of the film.

