In his long illustrious career, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has given several memorable performances. The 79-year-old actor, often regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema, had made his film debut in 1969, as a voice narrator.

While his success is well known across the world, very few know about Amitabh Bachchan's struggles with bankruptcy. Recently, Amitabh's son Abhishek opened up about the time when they went bankrupt and revealed that he had to quit academics.

'Well, truth be told, I left university': Abhishek Bachchan

In a podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the time when his father Amitabh's business venture, ABCL, failed in the 1990s and put him under enormous debt.

Abhishek said, "Well, truth be told, I left university. I was studying at Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL."

The actor further revealed that his father called him and said, "movies aren’t working out, the business isn’t working out, nothing is working out." As per Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan, during an event in 2016 revealed that when he went bankrupt he decided to go back to the basics and revive his acting career.

Amitabh went to filmmaker Yash Chopra to ask for an acting job and that's how he was cast in Mohabbatein.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Season 13 of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in the fantasy superhero film Brahmāstra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Bachchan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. The veteran actor has also signed Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film. The actor will also be seen alongside South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna for the movie Goodbye.

(Image: @bachchan/Instagram)