When Andrew Symonds Imitated Sanjay Dutt's Iconic Character Munna Bhai In Bigg Boss House

The passing of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds came as a shocker to the entire world. The cricketer won his fans' hearts with his commendable performance throughout his career. He was once also a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, during its fifth season. As the news of his demise has left his fans mourning, many are also revisiting his old photos and videos from the reality show. One of the videos saw the late cricketer imitating Sanjay Dutt's iconic character Munna Bhai from his hit film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S..

A video of Andrew Symonds channelling Munna Bhai is currently surfacing on the internet. In the video, shared by several YouTube users, Andrew Symonds could be seen playing the character, while Akashdeep Saigal portrayed Circuit, Arshad Warsi's iconic role. Juhi Parmar also participated in their skit.

Akashdeep could be seen teaching Andrews some dialogues of Sanjay Dutt from the film. He says, "Juhi, dekh teri na apan ko halath samajh mein aareli hai. Juhi, repeat after me, 'Mera naam Dewy hai'... Tereko na dawai kaam nahi aane wali hai. Jaha par dawa kaam nahi karti hai, waha dua kaam karti hai. Tu uth, tereko jaadu ki jhappi deneka hai." (I can undertsant you situation, Juhi. Repeat after me, 'My name is Dewy'... Medicine will not help you. Where medicine does not help, prayers do. You get up, I want to give you a hug.) As Symonds repeated after Akashdeep, he also shared laughs with his fellow contestants. The trio's skit ended with Juhi and Symonds sharing a hug.

Further, Andrew was seen doing some similar acts with more of his fellow contestants. He also learned some dance steps from Shonali Nagrani and Sunny Leone. Sanjay Dutt was one of the hosts of the show, while Symonds entered the house as a wild card entry. The show aired from October 2011 to January 2012.

How did Andrew Symonds die?

The former cricketer breathed his last on Saturday, May 14. He was killed after being involved in a tragic car accident. Symonds was travelling alone in his car with his two pet dogs when the incident occurred. According to reports, emergency responders tried to revive Symonds but he succumbed to his injuries. Local residents who arrived at the scene immediately after the accident revealed that Symonds' car was upside down when they reached the site. They saw the cricketer lying unresponsive with the engine running and the radio still on.

Image: AP/Twitter/@minku231