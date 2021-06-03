When Angelina Jolie Spoke Highly Of Irrfan Khan After The Actor's Untimely Death

Actor Irrfan Khan’s death came as a shock to many people and was mourned by all those who knew him all around the world. Irrfan Khan was known not only for his contribution to Hindi cinema but to the global cinema at large. He has been a part of many notable Hollywood films and brought representation to India by his contribution to these films. Everyone who worked with him had wonderful things to say about him and that goes for his Hollywood co-stars as well. He worked with Angelina Jolie in the film A Mighty Heart and after Irrfan Khan’s death, she had released a statement, honouring the late actor.

Angelina Jolie's tribute to Irrfan Khan

Angelina Jolie had called having the opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan a ‘privilege’ that she treasured. She recalled his generosity as an artist and how it was a pleasure to work with him and be around him. What she remembered the most about him was his commitment to his work but that was not all that she remembered. She also remembered his beautiful smile. She had ended her statement by sending her condolences to his family and friends, as well as to the admirers of his work both in India and in other parts of the world.

A Mighty Heart was directed by Michael Winterbottom and the film released in 2007. It was based on the memoir written by Marianne Pearl, the widow of a journalist. The film captures the events that follow the kidnapping of Marianne Pearl’s husband whilst he was in Pakistan and his subsequent beheading. Angelina Jolie essayed the part of Marianne Pearl while Irrfan Khan played the Karachi police official Zeeshan Kazmi who works on the case.

The film was highly praised and became a darling of the critics. It even became a part of the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. This was the film that was believed to have gotten Irrfan Khan global recognition and after this film, he went on to star in a number of critically and commercially acclaimed Hollywood films. Some of the films he went on to be a part of were The Amazing Spiderman, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno.

