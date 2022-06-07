When Anne Hathaway Revealed Googling About Priyanka Chopra's Skin: 'How Did She Do It?'

Priyanka Chopra recently attended a popular brand's launch event in Paris, where she was joined by actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa. The Quantico fame actor posed for several pictures with Anne and Lisa at the event. A highlight of the event was Anne expressing her delight in meeting the Indian superstar as they exchanged pleasantries.

Now, a throwback video is doing rounds on social media in which the Oscar winner confessed to being a fan of Priyanka Chopra, stating that she 'googles' about PeeCee every night.

When Anne Hathaway confessed she was obsessed with Priyanka Chopra's skin

While promoting her 2019 film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway said in an interview that she googles Priyanka Chopra's skincare routine for tips every night. The 39-year-old said, "Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My God! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it".

Priyanka Chopra attends an event in Paris

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Paris for the endorsement of a luxury jewellery brand. Sharing a picture with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa on her Instagram handle, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "And then there was us. girls just wanna have fun!" The ladies were seen having a fun time as the trio posed for a selfie with all smiles. The picture caught the attention of many, including Priyanka Chopra's singer husband Nick Jonas, who reacted with fire and heart-eyed emojis.

The trio turned heads with their stylish looks at the event and some pics were shared by a fan account which saw the ladies setting the stage ablaze. While Priyanka dazzled in a copperish-shimmery gown with a plunging neckline paired with a necklace, studded with diamonds and a ruby, Anne donned a yellow overcoat which she paired with a matching pair of shorts. The South Korean pop sensation Lisa went for a yellow co-ord set, which included a crop top and a skirt.

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway was last seen in the film Locked Down, and will next be seen in the Cannes title Armageddon Time, while Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in Hollywood film It’s All Coming Back to Me and she will make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa.