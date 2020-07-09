When Ansel, Shailene Of 'The Fault In Our Stars' Promised To Watch Sushant's 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is releasing soon. The film’s trailer was released on July 6 and was loved by many fans of the late actor. According to reports, the trailer received a record number of likes within twenty-four hours of its release. As fans continue to discuss the indie-version of The Fault in Our Stars book by John Green, a Twitter post by the actor of the American version that was adapted from the book by the same name surfaced online. Ansel Elgort, who essayed the role of Augustus Waters in the film had tweeted in the past that he will watch the film with Shailene Woodley who essayed Hazel Grace Lancaster in the original film. The post has now surfaced online again.

Also Read | 'I Wish Sushant Singh Rajput Had Spoken Up', Apurva Asrani Talks About B'wood Struggles

The Fault in Our Stars cast on Dil Bechara

When the news of a remake of the film The Fault in Our Stars was first confirmed by the filmmakers, the news was seen by Shailene. The actress then tagged her co-actor from the film and also expressed her excitement. To this Ansel replied that he will watch the film with Shailene together. The two then shared this impromptu agreement. Fast-forward to 2020, the tweet has surfaced again, and several fans are expressing their excitement. Some are even foreseeing if the two Hollywood actors will watch the film as its all set to release in the latter half of July.

Here is the tweet-

Wow!We are gonna watch this together okay? https://t.co/WcRaPG0ACo — Ansel (@AnselElgort) March 20, 2018

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Greets Fans Post 'Dil Bechara' Shoot In Throwback Video, Watch

Not only the actors but the book’s writer John Green had also expressed his surprise and excitement after hearing the news of a second film based on his book. He had expressed in a past twitter post that he wants to see the movie "more than ever".As social media is filled with resentment of Sushant’s sudden demise, some even express their anticipation for the film. Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last film which is releasing posthumously. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, by suicide. His death took the nation by storm and till date many are mourning the death of the actor. According to the police investigation report, Sushant was a victim of depression and took a drastic decision. Further probe into is still on by the Bandra police.

Also Read | Bihar Court Rejects Petition Against B'wood Celebs In Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara is releasing on July 24 on OTT platforms Disney+Hotstar. The film has been helmed by Mukesh Chhabra. It will also see Saif Ali Khan in an important but short role. Sanjana Sanghi is the lead actress in the film, it is also her debut film.

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra Slams Twitterati, Says ‘conscience Only For Sushant Singh Rajput’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.