The players of the Indian cricket team have formed a bond off-field too after representing the nation for many years, and some have grown closer after playing in the same Indian Premier League team. And this bond has carried among their wives too.

This was evident in a throwback snap of the cricketers' ladyloves bonding together. Indian cricket team captain in Tests and One-Day Internationals, Virat Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, captain of the T20 team, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, opening batsman KL Rahul's girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty and the others seemed to have developed a good equation with time.

Indian cricketers' partners bond in this throwback pic

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a photograph with Ritika, Athiya and some of the other star wives. They were accompanied by all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Ashwin, fast bowler Deepak Chahar's fiance Jaya Bhardwaj and top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Suryakumar Yadav were also present in the photograph.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star dropped a picnic and heart emojis to express how much they enjoyed the evening. The ladies were surrounded by some delicacies around them as they sat on the grass and posed in style. The group was dressed in their stylish avatars as they flashed their smiles for the cameras.

Team India cricketers' wives/girlfriends develop strong bond

Not just the cricketers and wives, some of the kids of the players too seem to have become friends. This was evident at the Halloween party they had enjoyed last month. Apart from Virat-Anushka's daughter Vamika, Ashwin's daughters Aadhya and Akhira, all-rounder Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was also present in the celebrations.

This is not the first time that the ladies have posed together. They are also known to watch matches together to cheer their respective husbands/lovers at the stadium. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan too can be seen in the photos.

Previously, stars also enjoyed meals together, as was evident with their outings in the United Kingdom during the tour of England earlier this year. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav's wives Pratima and Tanya too were clicked in them.