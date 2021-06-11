When Arjun Kapoor Shared 'then-now' Pic With Katrina Kaif And Left Fans Amazed

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor had shared a collage of photos with Katrina Kaif in 2018 on the occasion of her birthday on July 16. Arjun had shown how they looked back then and had also shared a recent picture of the duo. In the first pic, the duo was caught in a candid moment as they walked hand in hand. The second image was also clicked when they were presumably spotted at an event.

However, it was his birthday note for her that had left fans amazed. Arjun had written, "Happy birthday fellow Cancerian Katrina Kaif, from then to now, you have been my partner in crime (the kind we don’t discuss on social media) hope you have a good one, smile more, be happy and keep kicking ass cause your good at it. Ps- We still gotta do that film together...just saying."

As soon as Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor's before and after pics had surfaced on the internet, they had gone viral in no time. While a bunch of fans had wondered how they knew each other, some were also left surprised by their transformation. A user had written, "What a transformation, you guys look great," whereas another fan had penned, "Fitness goals."

When Katrina and Arjun's 'then-now' pic left fans amazed

In March 2020, during the lockdown, the Sooryavanshi actor had sent fans into a tizzy after she had shared a screenshot of her video call with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. "Reunited our newly reformed club with a very appropriate name 'isolated are us'," she had penned while saying "together forever". Check out the post below.

'Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating'

Meanwhile, Katrina has been in the headlines after Sonam Kapoor's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confined that Vicky Kaushal and Kaif are dating. He mentioned in his interaction with Zoom that they're together and that it's true. Ever since the news gained momentum, fans have flooded Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's social media posts with adorable comments. On the work front, while Katrina has Sooryavanshi, Tiger 3 and Phone Booth lined up, Arjun Kapoor has Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR AND KATRINA KAIF'S INSTAGRAM

