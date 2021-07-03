When Arjun Kapoor Used To Be Asked By Friends, 'How Does It Feel Having A New Mom'

To see parents’ separation as kids might be hard and Arjun Kapoor was one of those who found dealing with such a situation at a young age very tough. To see his father, veteran producer Boney Kapoor, settling with superstar actress Sridevi was not the easiest for the Ishaqzaade star and his family. The actor stated that he had become vulnerable with even his friends asking about the late legend.

Arjun Kapoor on parents’ separation

Arjun was 11 when his parents, Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor parted ways.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor stated that kids going through a separation in today’s times did not seem like a ‘big deal’ due to social media and other platforms, and people being aware of the western civilization. However, he found it ‘very hard’ because his father was a ‘very high profile’ man, making some of the ‘biggest films’ and Sridevi was the ‘biggest superstar India has seen.’ He shared that she had the stardom equivalent to the stardom of all young actors, so the relationship was very ‘high profile.’

Arjun stated that being asked by kids, his best friends in school ‘How does it feel having a new mom?’ was not easy for him. The 36-year-old stated that it made him go into a ‘shell’ and vulnerable.

He stated that he was not trying to seek sympathy or make a sad story, but it was a ‘reality’ that he fought through. The actor said that he was not complaining, but he just wanted people to know the reality.

He added that he had accepted Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi and today adapted to the situation, along with his sister Anshula. They exist together, and it was a life journey for them, he said.

Arjun also stated that he did not want to sell a ‘fake lie’ that now they were all a ‘happy family’ and everything was perfect. He stated that it was still incomplete for them, and that it was different families trying to come together, and be okay with each other.

He stated that even with his father, they were days where they still trying to ‘figure it out’. He, however, stated that there was ‘love’, the concern they share for each other because they felt connected. Arjun stated that even with Janhvi and Khushi, their feeling of 'learning to evolve' and be in a happy space was mutual.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun featured in two films this year, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. He now has films like Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.