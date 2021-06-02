When Arjun Kapoor Was Suspended From School Over Fight With A Boy For Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the success of two of his films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson, which recently released on OTT platforms. The actor recently revealed that he got into a fight during his school days because of his paternal cousin and fellow actor Sonam Kapoor. Arjun narrated the entire incident of how he got into a fight with a boy and went back home with a black eye.

In an interview with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor narrated an incident from his school days and how he engaged in a tiff for his first cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor. He stated that he and Sonam went to the same school and they both loved playing basketball. Kapoor further revealed how he was chubby back then and one day, some seniors came to the court and snatched the ball from Sonam stating that it was their time to play.

Arjun mentioned how following this incident, Sonam went crying to him and narrated what had happened on the basketball court, which angered him. The Ishaqzaade actor quipped that even though he is not a violent person, he went to that boy and hurled abuses at him, and in return, the guy punched him in the face. It was later that Arjun got to know about the same guy being a national-level boxer. Arjun, in retrospect, stated that he messed with the wrong guy for Sonam and went home with a black eye and got suspended as well from school. He later told Sonam to take care of herself in school because he had been defamed very badly post that incident.

Arjun Kapoor's movies

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson as well as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which were streamed on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video respectively. He is gearing up for two films titled Bhoot Police and Ek Villain 2. The cast of Bhoot Police includes Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam whereas the sequel of Ek Villain will feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR, SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

