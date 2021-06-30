When Asha Bhosle Said Vivian Richards Resembles Nana Patekar, Here's What Neena Gupta Said

Neena Gupta's autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, has been garnering quite a lot of attention. This has something to do with the actor's numerous personal revelations in her book. Neena also wrote about her connection with Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricketer with whom she has her daughter, Masaba Gupta, in the book. Talking about her relationship with him, we recently came across a video where the duo was seen attending a Bollywood event years ago.

The video shows how at the event Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards make a grand entry. The duo goes on to sit beside singer Asha Bhonsle. As they exchanged pleasantries, Asha Bhosle said that Vivian looks like Nana Patekar, to which Neena Gupta remarked, "No, He (Vivian) looks better." Asha also inquired of Neena whether Vivian had met Nana, to which she replied that they had not. For the event, Neena donned a blue traditional attire, while Vivian wore matching denim attire. Neena and Vivian looked stunning together and drew a lot of attention at the event and the video stands as proof of the same. Watch video.

Neena Gupta's autobiography: Sach Kahun Toh

On June 14, 2021, Neena Gupta's autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh was released. In her book, she discussed various aspects and incidents in her life. She even discussed what it was like to give birth to a child while being unmarried. The autobiography is divided into five parts, and critics say she was very candid in her autobiography, which was very refreshing. The autobiography was well received by both critics and audiences. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neena Gupta released the book on June 14, 2021, via a live session on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta's most recent project is the Netflix film Sardaar Ka Grandson, in which she plays the titular character, Sardaar. Another of Neena Gupta's recent projects is Masaba Masaba, in which she co-starred with her daughter, Masaba Gupta, and which will have a season 2 as well. Details about the same have not yet been revealed by the makers. Watch the trailer of Sardaar Ka Grandson.

