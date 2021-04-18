When Asha Negi Recalled How Working On 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' Moulded Her Career

Asha Negi appeared in the soap opera Bade Acche Lagte Hain, before landing her big role of playing Purvi Deshmukh in Zee TV's popular soap opera, Pavitra Rishta, which gained her fame and popularity among the masses. In an interview with Pinkvilla back in 2020, the actress spoke about many things like her appearance in the ALTBalaji web series Baarish, her mental health, how Bade Acche Lagte Hain helped her as an actor and much more. Asha Negi's shows include Shubh Vivah, Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Abhay 2 and more.

During the interview, the actress was asked what hiccups she faced upon joining the industry and how she got over them. While speaking about her early days in the industry, Asha Negi mentioned how she was very "naive" and "underconfident" when she began acting. However, she also mentioned how she still had a "fire" in her which made her want to go out and achieve new successes and appear on TV. The actress then went on to speak about her initial days in the industry, when she was a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, how she was "fortunate enough" to work with actors like Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

More about Asha Negi's interview

In the interview with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi also mentioned how she used to "fumble" a lot and often forget her lines since she wasn't from an "acting background" or a "theatre background". She spoke about how she never even took part in any acting "workshops" before coming to Mumbai. However, the actress mentioned that even though this was the case, it never reflected in the behaviour of her cast members towards her, mentioning how their support helped mould the actress' career.

Asha also clarified that when she said it helped her mould her career, she didn't just mean it in terms of performances or how to act but also how one should behave. She spoke about how she learned how to be kind and humble because of her experience with the cast, mentioning how senior actors sometimes lost their patience with newcomers and how her Bade Acche Lagte Hain co-stars taught her that, it need not always be the case.

Image source - Asha Negi's Instagram