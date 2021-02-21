When Athiya Shetty Advised Fans To ‘have Fun Experimenting’ With Makeup

Athiya Shetty is known for her fashion and unique makeup looks, courtesy of her public appearances and social media updates. In the recent past, the actor had once shared some essential makeup advice with her fans in interaction during an event with Be Beautiful. Talking about her favourite look as well as makeup mistakes to avoid, the actress had recommended some makeup tips for her fans.

Also Read: When Athiya Shetty Enjoyed Urban Camping With Friends On Winter Nights

Makeup mistakes Athiya Shetty avoids

Pic Credit: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty had shared the makeup mistakes she avoids at all costs. One of those things being a dark lip with dark eyes. Calling the makeup trend ‘too much’, Athiya had confessed that this makeup trend was not her cup of tea. Continuing, the Hero actress shared that the most common mistake she avoided was not matching her base makeup. She recommended her fans to stay true to their base shade and not go too dark or too fair.

Also Read: When Athiya Shetty Talked About How She Loves Browsing Makeup Tutorials On YouTube

When Athiya Shetty shared makeup tips

Pic Credit: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh Wishes 'darling Wife' Rukmini To Have A 'blessed Birthday'

Athiya Shetty shared essential makeup tips that she followed and suggested the same to her fans. She recommended her fans to go light on the eye makeup if they wanted to go with a dark lip and vice versa. She also suggested her fans have fun with makeup and not take it too seriously.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty Reveals Which Actor She Used To Like While Growing Up

Athiya Shetty’s videos on Instagram

Known to be quite active on Instagram, the actress enjoys a fan base of 2.5 million followers. Athiya Shetty’s videos on Instagram show her quirky and fun side as she shares snippets of her personal moments. Lifestyles tricks and advice are some of the things fans benefit from Athiya Shetty’s videos on her social media. Athiya Shetty's videos and photos on Instagram are liked by several of her fans as she shares her fashion shoot photographs and selfies.

Athiya Shetty’s Movies

Athiya gained recognition from her debut role in Hero as she won a Filmfare nomination for the Best Female Debut. She went on to be featured on the cover of several high-end magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Verve, and Harper’s Bazaar. Athiya Shetty’s movies include Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor, to name a few. Her latest release will be a biopic film titled Hope Solo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.