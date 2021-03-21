When Athiya Shetty Answered Whose Career She Would Want To Steal

Athiya Shetty in an interview had once revealed whether she would like to steal someone's career. In a throwback interview with Goodtimes, the actor was asked a number of questions ranging from her personal to professional life on the sets. Back then, the actor was fairly new to the industry and had just a couple of films to her name. Thus, the interview focused a bit on her future plans in Bollywood. Therefore a question was asked where Athiya Shetty was quizzed if she would like to steal anyone's career.

When Athiya Shetty revealed whose career she would want to steal

Upon being asked this question, Athiya Shetty seemed confused for the most part only to later reply that she would not want to steal anyone's career. She said that she was here to make her own career and not to steal anyone else's. She then added that she was more focused on building her own path and thus she would not like to steal anyone's career. After a jovial break between Athiya Shetty and the interviewer, the questions further proceeded, and Athiya was asked what alternate career would she choose if not for an actor.

The actor seemed quite confident about this question as she immediately answered that she would have loved to become a stylist. She answered that she loved dressing up and having to put clothes together in a certain fashion. Therefore, she enjoyed that career and would certainly become a stylist if not for an actor. She further added that she had always been fascinated by clothes and fashion in general and thus wished to further her passion for being a stylist. She added that desp[te having access to a number of prominent brands, she had a few ones which are a favourite. The actor also revealed that she often shopped from regular places and malls. She said in the interview that brands, in general, did not fascinate her much when it came to clothing; however, it was the style and essence of the particular garment that she seemed to like, according to the interview. The actor was last seen in films a while back and her fans eagerly await her return to the big screen.