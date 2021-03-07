When Athiya Shetty Called Her Father Suniel 'too Nice' While Describing His Personality

Athiya Shetty described father Suniel Shetty's personality while answering how different she was from her father as a person. Talking about her father, the Hero actress said about how her father as 'too nice' of a person which pressured her at times. She revealed details about their similarities and differences and the traits she got from Suniel Shetty in a throwback interview. The father-daughter duo had a candid interview with DNA and shared a fun interaction with their fans.

When Athiya Shetty described Suniel Shetty

When asked by the interviewer about how she was different from her father in terms of personality, Athiya answered that her father was 'too nice' and so she had 'goodwill to live up to'. Revealing she felt pressured due to this fact, the actress said she was not as nice as him.

Athiya revealed the similarities with her father

Athiya said in the interview that she was not very expressive when it came to emotions and that she got the particular trait from her father who was also not expressive. Suniel disagreed with his daughter by saying that she was quite expressive when it came to family and friends. Athiya expressed that she constantly stressed over things which was also a trait passed down to her by her father.

A peek into Athiya Shetty's videos and photos on Instagram

Athiya constantly shares snippets from her personal and professional life on her social media. Be it her versatile taste in music or jamming sessions with her friends, Athiya likes to remain active on Instagram and share fun videos with her followers. The actress's new story on Instagram is a repost of her brother Ahan Shetty's Instagram story where the father-son duo can be seen posing on a bike. Athiya recently shared a newly released poster of her brother Ahan Shetty on her Instagram and gave a shout to his new movie Tadap starring him and Tara Sutaria.

Athiya Shetty on the work front

Athiya debuted in Bollywood with the movie Hero with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. Athiya's work was met with a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Over the next two years, Athiya Shetty's movies like Mubarakan and Nawabzaade helped her gain popularity among the Indian audience. She later appeared in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya is all set to play the lead role in Hope Solo, footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film.

