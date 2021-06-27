When Athiya Shetty Shared Her Perfect Idea Of An "imperfect Wedding"; Read

Indian actress and daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty has appeared in quite a few films over the years. Shetty began her career in 2015, with the movie Hero, for which she even received a filmfare nomination for best debut. In 2017, Athiya was interviewed by Verve Magazine, about her life, work and future.

The actress' gave candid responses, and explained what her life was like before and after making her Bollywood debut. Shetty also spoke about how her grandparents have influenced her in so many ways, and also revealed how her parents are extremely supportive of her choices. Athiya was also asked some questions about marriage and romance, for which she had interesting responses.

More from Athiya Shetty's interview

During her 2017 interview, Shetty spoke about what her idea of marriage was, and mentioned how she believed in the institution and had "extremely high hopes and expectations from it". She also spoke about how she had seen her parents being friends as well as partners, and that it was something that she looked up to. She also spoke about how people shouldn't rush into marriage just because of the idea of getting married before the age of 30.

However, she did explain that she wanted to get married at some point and have five children. Shetty also spoke about her idea of romance and recited a quote she heard about it which read:

To find someone you can talk to and share silence with comfortably is rare….

She then spoke about how it was very important for her to be comfortable with her partner, whomever she may choose, without being "judged". Shetty also mentioned how it was important to be comfortable enough with someone and "not have to speak" all the time and how silence is also important. Athiya then went on to describe her aspirations to have an imperfect wedding and explained what she meant.

Athiya Shetty on her imperfect wedding

While speaking about her "dream wedding", Athiya mentioned how she wanted a destination wedding on the casual side. She also spoke about how she would only want her close friends and family members to be a part of the special day, whenever it comes. Shetty then mentioned how she didn't want a perfect wedding.

She explained how she wanted an "imperfect wedding", that people would remember and have "lots of stories to tell". She also spoke about how she hadn't found the right man yet, however she did reveal that the right person for her would be some she could "share silences with, someone who is honest".

Athiya has been rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer, KL Rahul. The actress even shared a picture of the two of them, on his birthday. Take a look -

