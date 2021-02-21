When Athiya Shetty's Cute Leisurely Moments Were The Envy Of Her Instagram Followers

Bollywood star Athiya Shetty may have appeared in a handful of movies since her debut in 2015 in Salman Khan’s production Hero but her image as a fashionista and her lifestyle has been admired by many. Shetty’s posts on Instagram are a breath of fresh air as she has shared several cute leisurely moments amidst nature and has embraced simplicity. Check out a few leisurely moments on Athiya Shetty's Instagram-

Athiya Shetty's photos on Instagram

In one of her Instagram posts, Athiya was seen enjoying her leisure time sitting on the lawn in her garden. She was seen sunbathing and she wore a white t-top covered half with a lined blue shirt over and a pair of cargo pants. As the actor prefers simplicity, she took off her slippers and was seen barefooted in the picture holding a coffee cup in hand. She captioned the image “all we have is now” adding a sun emoticon. Check out the post on Athiya Shetty's Instagram -

In yet another outdoor picture, she was seen hanging out on a comfy futon while reading a novel called 'The Palace of Illusions' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. She was clad in loose denim shirts with a beige coloured oversized hoodie. She kept her hair simple with a no-makeup look and her smile complimented her look utmost. She captioned the post with a butterfly emoticon. Check out the post here-

On the occasion of Earth Day in 2020, Athiya had posted a picture of herself in which she was seen sunbathing lying on the grass, and smiling. The Motichoor Chaknachoor star looked like she was enjoying every bit of her time relaxing and chilling during the lockdown period. She donned a blue-purple lined crop top and cream pants. She wrote in the caption “in the time like now, remember, the earth is what we have in common.” Check out the post here-

Athiya Shetty's photos also feature her furry friends on several occasions. In another great outdoor space which had a sprawling garden area lined with tall palm trees, Shetty clicked a picture of herself smothering her dog with love and shared it with her followers. She captioned the image “best kind of love” with a yellow heart emoticon. Check out the post here-

