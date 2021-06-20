When Ayushmann Khurrana Revealed The List Of Things He Loves The Most, Know What They Are

Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his natural talent in acting and melodious voice in movies such as Vicky Donor and Andhadhun. Some time back, the actor sat down for a heart-to-heart where he revealed the list of things he loved the most and even ranked them in order. Check out Ayushmann Khuranna's greatest hobby in life.

Ayushmann Khuranna's most loved things

In a throwback interview with Punjab Kesari TV, the 36-year-old actor was asked to name the things he loved the most besides eating. Without any hesitancy, the actor replied listing the things eating, acting, and singing, in that order as the things he loved the most. He further continued admitting that he enjoys eating a lot.

Elaborating his answer further, Ayushmann Khurrana admitted to eating a lot despite having a skinny stature. He credited his fast metabolism for burning all the calories naturally due to which the actor does not have to try hard to lose any weight. He named a few dishes such as Punjabi food, Rajma Chawal, and Mughlai dishes that he loves to eat.

Ayushmann Khurrana's videos and photos on social media

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share an initiative that will help the children affected due to the pandemic exposed to child labour. The initiative was held to aid end child labour this year. The actor takes initiatives in various social causes and uses social media to share meaningful messages as seen in his latest post. The actor shared various pictures to commemorate World Environment Day and sent out a message to his followers to help preserve the natural resources of the world.

The actor also shared snippets from his personal life on Instagram where he showed his followers his 'survivors kit' to combat the ongoing pandemic. Ayuhsmann recently celebrated his daughter's birthday and shared an adorable picture of her writing 'The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner'. Ayushmann Khurrana's movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, and Badhaai Ho contributed to his success in Bollywood.

