When Bhumi Pednekar Revealed Her Beauty Secrets & How Proper Diet Worked Wonders For Her

Seeing Bhumi Pednekar now in the films, many people may get surprised to know she was the same actor who essayed the role of an overweight bride in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, her film debut in 2015. The 31-year-old actor maintains her fitness through a healthy diet and various workouts like pilates, cardio, and often shares her workout videos on her social media handles. In one of her interviews from the past, the Shubh Mangal Savvdhan actor talked about her beauty secrets, fitness regime, the diet she swears by, and her favorite make-up products.

Bhumi Pednekar reveals her beauty secrets and fitness regime

In an interview with Femina India in 2018, Bhumi Pednekar was asked about her beauty rituals. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor said a person needs to take care of diet saying we become what we eat. Along with a healthy diet, she added one should drink a lot of water. The Bala actor said that we were really lucky to be born in a time where make-up did everything for a person and said she was someone who swears by make-up.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor added that she loved doing make-up and apart from that one must take care of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing of the skin. When asked about the make-up products she was obsessed with she mentioned her lip balm and her mascara. The International Indian Academy Award-winning actor said she used a tinted lip balm that she doubled up as a cheek tinter and used for eye tinting very often. Bhumi added just that with a little mascara did it for her.

Talking about her fitness regime, Bhumi Pednekar said she did several work-outs like playing Badminton, going for a run or walk, and eating right. The actor said her life was very much invested in maintaining a healthy lifestyle because it really changed everything. When asked about the diet that she swears by, Bhumi said she started her day with an omelette along with a slice of gluten-free bread or something like a bowl of muesli. She revealed she was off gluten and does not consume any dairy products so she would consume something like cashew or almond milk. When it came to her lunch she said she would eat Jawar roti along with vegetables or dal. For dinner, she said she would have a grilled chicken or fish.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

