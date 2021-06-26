When Bhumi Pednekar Revealed Why She Had No Qualms Gaining Weight For 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

Bhumi Pednekar has come a very long way from when she started out in the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The main topic of conversation around that film was about her weight and how a debutante actor had chosen a role that portrayed her as being severely overweight, in an industry that only looked to svelte actor and was obsessed with the zero size figure. Everyone wanted to know about her weight gain journey and then how she had lost the weight that she had put on for the film. She had been very open about all the aspects of her weight journey and even said that she did not care about the weight because she realised a script like that one would not come along again so she grabbed it.

Bhumi Pednekar's two loves

Back in 2015, when the film was about to release, Bhumi and Ayushmann Khurrana went on a promotional tour for the film. By that time Bhumi Pednekar had already lost much of the weight that she had put on for the movie. In a conversation with Bollywood Now, the director of the film was asked how Bhumi Pednekar had reacted when she was told she had to put on fifteen odd kilos for the movie. He said that Bhumi Pednekar was very happy that she could eat as much as she wanted to and did not have to watch her weight. Ayushmann Khurrana also chimed in laughingly saying that Bhumi was very happy about it.

Bhumi Pednekar herself agreed with the two of them and said that she was ecstatic when she was told that she had to put on weight. She further added that there was no reason for her not to be happy because she was getting to do the two things that she absolutely loved and that was eating and acting. She asked how many other actors got the chance and she knew she was lucky so she grabbed the opportunity with both hands. She revealed that she started the day eating butter chicken and ended it with dal makhana. She could eat what she wanted when she wanted to and it was a pleasure for her.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.