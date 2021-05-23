When Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Revealed Actor Liked Dancing To 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' As A Kid

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar had once revealed that the actor liked to dance on Chaiyya Chaiyya as a kid and the family parties were incomplete without her "personal performance" on the song. Interestingly, this revelation was made when the Pednekar siblings appeared on Pinkvilla's chat show. The original song, choreographed by Farah Khan, was filmed on Malaika Arora.

As the host asked Samiksha, if Bhumi's passion for making a career in acting ever influenced her, she replied saying she never thought of it as it was out of her "radar". She further went on to reveal that as a kid, at every family party, Bhumi had to perform on Chaiyya Chaiyya. As Samiksh continued, she added that while Bhumi danced alone, she use to stand behind her as the backstage dancer.

Bhumi Pednekar's videos, photos with sister Samiksha

Interestingly, the sister duo often features on each others media feed. Bhumi's last post, featuring Samiksha, was shared on Samiksha's birthday. In her post, Bhumi had written a note for her, which read, "I don’t know what to wish for you because the love I feel for you only makes me want to say ‘May you get my share of happiness & all things good as well’ / To eternal good health,joy & togetherness". The multiple-picture post also featured a childhood picture of the duo, when Bhumi was a toddler.

Apart from sharing posts dedicated to their gala time, the Bala actor has often accompanied her sister for posts dedicated to promotions of various brands. In August 2020, Bhumi had registered a video post to promote a snack, in which Samiksha joined and shared the screen space. The duo was seen matching their dancing moves.

More about Bhumi Pednekar's movies

On the work front, the 31-year-old actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's film Durgamati. Actor Arshad Warsi was seen playing a crucial role in the horror thriller. She will be next seen in a project titled Badhaai Do, which will mark her first professional collaboration with Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming film will be served as the sequel of Ayushamann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, which released in 2018.

