When Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Felt 'terrified' During 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Shoot

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is touted as one of the most popular films of the last decade, especially among the younger generation. The Zoya Akhtar venture completed 10 years on Thursday and the team gathered for a virtual reunion. One of the revelations in the chat was of Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her birthday on Friday, feeling terrified to shoot the underwater scene.

Katrina played the role of a diving instructor in ZNMD. One of the important scenes in the movie was of her character Laila taking Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun through an underwater journey in Spain, helping him deal with his aquaphobia.

Opening up on the scene, the Tiger Zinda Hai star stated that she was ‘terrified’ for the scene. She recalled how the other members of the cast were semi-pro divers, and only she was a first-time diver. Katrina said that though Arjun was having his epiphany in the scene, behind the scenes she was digging her nails into his hand because she was very 'scared.'

The movie also starred Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Except for Kalki, the other members of the cast and crew, including co-writer Reema Kagti and one of the producers, Ritesh Sidhwani were also a part of the discussion.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was felicitated with two National Awards, for Best Choreography and Best Audiography. The album by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy also got popular, with songs like Senorita becoming a household name.

Meanwhile, Katrina turns 38 on Friday. The actor is reportedly starring in Zoya Akhtar’s next film too, which is opposite Ranveer Singh. Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot are the other ventures in her kitty.

She is also in the news for her rumoured relationship with Vicky Kaushal.

