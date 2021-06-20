When Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Recreated THIS Scene From Dragon Ball Z Anime: Watch

Disha Patani has, time and again, expressed her love for anime, and joining the actress on her shenanigans is beau Tiger Shroff. The Befikra co-stars could not help but have fun while shooting for the song and put their anime power skills on show. Take a look at one of Disha Patani's videos from 2016 and the quirky caption dedicated to Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani recreated Dragon Ball z with Tiger Shroff

In the video, Tiger and Disha appeared in the BTS of their music video Befikra sporting casual clothes. Recreating a scene from the famous anime Dragon Ball Z, the actors acted out to blast each other with their powers. In the end, the duo can be seen bursting out laughing at their own shenanigans.

Disha wrote in the caption that this is what happens when two Dragon Ball Z fans meet each other and also left a message for Tiger Shroff. She wrote, 'That's what happens when dragon ball z fans meet "kameeeehameeehaa". But wait Tiger Shroff you are Vegeta I am Goku'. Check out fans' reactions to the video.

Netizens' reaction to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff video

It was evident that the fans in the comment section could not get enough of the couple and their chemistry. Many fans complimented the duo for simply having fun together. Some fans also commented about how good the duo looked in simple clothes as one fan commented 'Cute couple'.

Pic Credit: Disha Patani IG

More on Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's videos

Recently, the actress celebrated her 29th birthday with her beau Tiger Shroff and friends. Wishing her a happy birthday, Tiger shared a special dance video with Disha participating in a famous internet dance challenge. Disha also took to her Instagram to share snippets from her birthday party where she was surprised with a cake of Naruto anime theme.

Sharing the passion for fitness, the couple often posts videos from their gym sessions and trying out various stunts. The couple is also known for their dancing skills as they showed off their chemistry in the music video earlier. Check out Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's videos here.

IMAGE- DISHA PATANI & TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.