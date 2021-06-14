When Disha Patani Gave Sneak Peek Into The Time She Learnt Scuba-diving; See Pic

The internet was blazing as Disha Patani turned 28 on June 13. Wishes poured in from several celebs whereas many fans also penned sweet notes for her. While a bunch of netizens shared stills from her films, many also posted throwback photos. One such old pic of the Malang actor surfaced on the internet which gave a sneak peek into the time when she learnt scuba diving.

Throwback to Disha's scuba diving days

The photo was shared by Disha in 2019 in which she was caught in a candid moment as she sat during their scuba interaction sessions. The actor had revealed that it was taken in 2014 when she was keen on learning the sport. She had written, "Throwback to 2014 when we were learning scuba diving, I am like just take me there, hahaha." The actor had pulled off an animal printed costume while she was seated alongside other divers.

It was in 2020 when Disha Patani's photos from her Maldives trip had gone viral. In one of the pics, she was seen standing on a surfboard with a stick in her hand. The Baaghi 2 actor stunned in a yellow bikini with open hair. Apart from this, she keeps spending time while dancing and performing several stunts with her trainers.

On the work front

Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. The movie also featured an ensemble cast of Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Pravin Tarde, Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Sudhanshu Pandey, among others. The film garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Disha will be seen in the upcoming film titled Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham. The movie is the sequel to the first instalment of the same title. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and the team had kick-started the shoot in the first week of March; however, it was then put to a halt due to the lockdown. Ek Villain Returns is slated to hit the screens on February 11, 2022.

She had begun filming for her another outing titled KTina in 2019 and Ekta Kapoor had unveiled the first look.

