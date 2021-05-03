When Emraan Hashmi Admitted He Misses Casual Encounters With Women When He Was Single

Emraan Hashmi, over the years, has developed a reputation for blunt and bold answers. It is a known fact that the Why Cheat India? actor has been as candid as one can be while answering questions in connection to his personal and professional life and his opinion of his industry mates, amongst others. In this article, we revisit an episode where he candidly admitted that he misses casual encounters with women as a non-single man.

When Emraan Hashmi admitted that he misses casual encounters with women

It so happened that back in 2014, Emraan Hashmi and eminent filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had once competed with each other for the hamper that was waiting for them at the end of a rapid-fire round while gracing the couch on the sets of a talk show. The segment in question started with Mahesh Bhatt, who, as per the admission of the host, was the first guest ever to have answered the question without an iota of hesitation. Post him, it was Emraan's turn. He answered several questions regarding various personalities that are a part of his film industry. However, when the host asked, "What do you miss the most about being single", he replied with a blunt "one night stands".

A little about Emraan Hashmi's wife

Emraan Hashmi's wife, Parveen Shahani, and he have been married since 2006. The two tied the knot in an Islamic wedding ceremony in December 2006 after a six-and-a-half year-long relationship. The couple has a son, Ayaan Hashmi, who was born to them on February 3, 2010.

What is Emraan Hashmi up to these days?

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi's latest release was Mumbai Saga. The latest addition to the list of Emraan Hashmi's movies saw the actor pitted opposite the likes of John Abraham, Suneil Shetty, and Prateik Babbar, to name a few. The film had received its theatrical debut on March 19. On the music video front, Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye has garnered approximately over 500 million views on YouTube. The song, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, is one of the fastest songs to hit the magnanimous milestone, in 60 days.