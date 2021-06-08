When Evelyn Sharma Announced Engagement With Tushaan In Sydney With Adorable Post, See Pic

Evelyn Sharma set the internet ablaze on Monday after she posted pictures from her dreamy wedding with Australia-based doctor Tushaan Bhindi. While fans swooned over their glimpses, here's a quick peek into the time when Evelyn had announced her engagement with Tushaan with a romantic pic from Sydney's Harbour Bridge. The duo had kissed each other on a yacht after Tushaan had proposed to her for marriage.

When Evelyn Sharma announced her engagement

On October 8, 2019, Evelyn had shared a beautiful pic from Syndey and had revealed that she had said a "yes" to Bhindi. While she had sported a frilly gown, her then-fiance had pulled off a white tuxedo. The duo had shared a warm moment while the sun was about to set. Several fans had congratulated the two by penning down sweet wishes.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Sharma's wedding had taken place on May 15; however, the duo had refrained from sharing photos on social media. She revealed the pics on June 7, sending fans into a tizzy. The duo had tied the knot in a close-knit intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia.

Sharing the first picture from her wedding day, Evelyn wrote, "Forever." She stunned in Lost in Paris lacy Moondance gown for her big day. She went on to thank everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of their lives and remarked that it's a new life and a new start for her.

Sonal Chauhan, Zareen Khan, Tina Thadani, Krystle D’Souza, Lydia Sarunrat Deane, Bidita Bag, Sonaakshi Raaj Merani, Elnaaz Norouzi, and several others congratulated the couple.

On the work front, Evelyn was seen in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Yaariyan, among others. Evelyn Sharma in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani played the role of a bubbly girl Lara Khanna, who was friends with Bunny, Naina and Aditi, at their camp. She surprised everyone at Aditi's wedding after she announced that she was the latter's husband's cousin.

It was just on May 20 when she shared a still from the film and recalled her shooting days. She posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

IMAGE: EVELYN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.