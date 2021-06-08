Last Updated:

When Evelyn Sharma Announced Engagement With Tushaan In Sydney With Adorable Post, See Pic

It was in 2019 when Evelyn Sharma had posted a picture after she had accepted Tushaan Bhindi's proposal. The couple recently shared pics from their wedding.

Written By
Alifiya Shaiwala
Evelyn Sharma

IMAGE: EVELYN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM


Evelyn Sharma set the internet ablaze on Monday after she posted pictures from her dreamy wedding with Australia-based doctor Tushaan Bhindi. While fans swooned over their glimpses, here's a quick peek into the time when Evelyn had announced her engagement with Tushaan with a romantic pic from Sydney's Harbour Bridge. The duo had kissed each other on a yacht after Tushaan had proposed to her for marriage. 

When Evelyn Sharma announced her engagement

On October 8, 2019, Evelyn had shared a beautiful pic from Syndey and had revealed that she had said a "yes" to Bhindi. While she had sported a frilly gown, her then-fiance had pulled off a white tuxedo. The duo had shared a warm moment while the sun was about to set. Several fans had congratulated the two by penning down sweet wishes. 

Meanwhile, Evelyn Sharma's wedding had taken place on May 15; however, the duo had refrained from sharing photos on social media. She revealed the pics on June 7, sending fans into a tizzy. The duo had tied the knot in a close-knit intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia.

READ | Evelyn Sharma ties the knot, Lisa Haydon gushes over 'stunning' wedding picture

Sharing the first picture from her wedding day, Evelyn wrote, "Forever." She stunned in Lost in Paris lacy Moondance gown for her big day. She went on to thank everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of their lives and remarked that it's a new life and a new start for her. 

READ | Evelyn Sharma posts pictures from her wedding day, fans and celebs pour wishes

Sonal Chauhan, Zareen Khan, Tina Thadani, Krystle D’Souza, Lydia Sarunrat Deane, Bidita Bag, Sonaakshi Raaj Merani, Elnaaz Norouzi, and several others congratulated the couple. 

On the work front, Evelyn was seen in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Yaariyan, among others. Evelyn Sharma in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani played the role of a bubbly girl Lara Khanna, who was friends with Bunny, Naina and Aditi, at their camp. She surprised everyone at Aditi's wedding after she announced that she was the latter's husband's cousin.

READ | Evelyn Sharma's wedding; Yami Gautam joins the cast of 'OMG 2': Recap for the day

It was just on May 20 when she shared a still from the film and recalled her shooting days. She posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor.

READ | Who is Tushaan Bhindi? Know more about Evelyn Sharma's Australia-based husband

IMAGE: EVELYN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT